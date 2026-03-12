Ottawa spending on U.S. consultants grows as diplomats seek advice on social media strategy

Canada’s foreign affairs department has hired another Washington consultant to help its diplomats better understand how Americans consume information online, despite already maintaining hundreds of staff and dozens of offices across the United States.Blacklock's Reporter says records disclosed Wednesday show the Department of Foreign Affairs paid Washington-based Cogent Strategies LLC US$25,000 — about $34,000 Canadian — for advice on how to improve its messaging to U.S. audiences and determine which social media platforms are most effective for national-level communications.The consulting contract comes as Canada’s diplomatic network in the United States already operates 68 social media accounts across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn through its embassy and consulates.A contractor’s notice said the Embassy in Washington coordinates broad messaging efforts while individual consulates retain control of their own social media operations and digital diplomacy campaigns.Officials said the complexity of the American digital landscape requires deeper analysis to ensure Canadian messaging reaches the right audiences.“Given the size, diversity and complexity of the U.S. digital environment, a clear understanding of social media platform dynamics, target audiences and effective engagement strategies is essential,” the notice said..The department said it recently completed an internal audit reviewing the activity, audiences and performance of its U.S.-based social media accounts.According to the notice, shifting platform algorithms, limited resources and the growth of online echo chambers have prompted officials to reassess how the Canadian diplomatic network uses social media.“As a result, the use of social media is being re-evaluated to ensure the most effective use of platforms,” the notice said.Canada’s diplomatic footprint south of the border is extensive. The federal government operates 16 offices in the United States employing 486 staff. The embassy in Washington alone has 324 employees, while the consulate in New York employs 111.The U.S. network cost taxpayers an estimated $132 million last year.The consulting contract is the latest in a series of federal efforts to rely on American advisers for guidance on U.S. politics and communications..In 2024, then–foreign affairs minister Mélanie Joly said the department was “unique in the world” in its understanding of the United States and its connections with key figures in the Trump administration.Despite that claim, the department hired U.S. consultants last Aug. 19 at US$2,000 per hour to run workshops for Canadian officials on adapting messaging on key issues for American audiences.Other federal departments have also sought outside help. The Canada School of Public Service last Aug. 20 awarded a $177,000 contract to a U.S. consultant to provide training on how Washington operates.Meanwhile, the Department of Industry issued a notice last Sept. 18 seeking American contractors to assist with what it described as a “fundamental rethink” of Canada-U.S. economic relations.“The minister and senior Department of Industry officials require current intelligence and support on U.S. political, economic, technology and trade dynamics,” the notice said.