Ottawa spends $26 million on clean energy projects in Alberta, Saskatchewan

CALGARY — The federal government is spending more than $26 million on 17 clean energy projects across Alberta and Saskatchewan, saying the funding will help modernize energy infrastructure, reduce emissions and strengthen Canada's long-term energy security.The announcement was made Friday by federal Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson on the sidelines of the Calgary Stampede.According to the federal government, the funding will support projects aimed at expanding energy storage, renewable power generation, electricity transmission planning, renewable natural gas production, methane reduction technologies and energy-efficiency initiatives.Ottawa said $14.9 million will be spent on 10 projects focused on energy storage, solar and wind development, interprovincial electricity transmission planning, indigenous-led clean energy initiatives and workforce development.Another $5.9 million will be spent on engineering and design work for two facilities intended to convert waste biomass into renewable natural gas while incorporating carbon capture technology.The government is also spending $3.5 million on two projects designed to reduce methane emissions from upstream oil and gas operations and advance low-emissions cement alternatives capable of permanently storing carbon..Hodgson promotes Carney's 'Build Canada' agenda to global energy investors.A further $2.3 million will support three projects aimed at improving energy-efficiency building codes.Hodgson said the investments are intended to strengthen Canada's energy infrastructure while supporting economic growth.“Energy is the backbone of our economy — so by growing and modernizing the systems that we have, we can catalyze investment, generate jobs and prosperity, and build the strongest economy in the G7,” he said.Federal Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty said part of the funding will support indigenous communities pursuing renewable energy projects.“Through investments in indigenous-led clean energy projects, we are supporting First Nations as they strengthen energy security, reduce reliance on fossil fuels and create new opportunities for future generations,” she said.Most of the funding is being provided through Ottawa's Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program, a $4.5-billion initiative focused on grid modernization, energy storage and renewable electricity technologies.Indigenous Services Canada is contributing an additional $649,000 toward electricity projects led by indigenous groups to support pre-development work on solar energy initiatives.The announcement follows a commitment made at the 2026 Energy and Mines Ministers' Conference on June 26 to support interprovincial electricity transmission projects connecting Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, Manitoba and Yukon.The federal government says the projects form part of its broader strategy to expand Canada's electricity grid, improve energy reliability and support the country's transition to lower-emissions energy systems.