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Ottawa spends $26 million on clean energy projects in Alberta, Saskatchewan

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson in Calgary on May 1, 2026.
Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson in Calgary on May 1, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik
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Tim Hodgson
Mandy Gull-Masty
Clean Energy Canada
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Western Standard
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