Ottawa spends $59K on art for Milan consulate drawing taxpayer backlash

Federal officials are facing criticism after new records revealed tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars were spent decorating Canada’s consulate in Milan, including thousands on unconventional artwork.Documents reviewed by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation show Global Affairs Canada spent roughly $59,000 on artwork, framing and installation at the reopened consulate in Milan.That total includes $33,680 for seven art pieces, averaging about $4,800 each, along with $21,737 for framing and mounting and another $3,617 for shipping and installation.Among the items purchased was a pair of “upcycled” pink cowboy boots sourced from a thrift store and modified as an art piece, as well as a textile work described as a mitten mounted on a pole. Other pieces included textiles and sculptures created by indigenous artists, along with a photograph.The spending has drawn sharp criticism from Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, who questioned the value for taxpayers.“If you asked the average Canadian if their hard-earned cash should go to pink cowboy boots and a mitten on a stick in Milan or stay in their own pockets, the answer is pretty obvious,” Terrazzano said.Records show the department also spent $322,500 furnishing the consulate, including $261,500 on furniture, carpet and signage, plus an additional $20,000 for shipping and $41,000 for installation. Another $6,400 was spent on an in-house photographer..The Milan consulate reopening is part of a broader retrofit tied to federal climate initiatives, with total project costs pegged at $18.6 million. So far, more than $5.4 million has been spent on construction and operations.The decision to reopen the Milan office has also raised questions, as Canada already maintains an embassy in Rome. The consulate had previously been closed in 2007 under the Government of Canada to reduce costs before being reinstated in 2020.Terrazzano said the broader spending reflects a pattern of costly foreign real estate and diplomatic projects, noting Global Affairs has spent at least $186 million on international properties over the past 12 years.That includes tens of millions on residences and facilities in countries ranging from New Zealand to Senegal, as well as more than $58 million on staff housing in London, U.K.