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Ottawa spends $75K polling Canadians on fireproof roofs and siding

The Department of Natural Resources spent nearly $75,000 polling Canadians on whether they would replace home siding and roofing with fire-resistant materials, even as federal regulators have stopped short of applying climate-related building code changes to existing homes.
The Department of Natural Resources spent nearly $75,000 polling Canadians on whether they would replace home siding and roofing with fire-resistant materials, even as federal regulators have stopped short of applying climate-related building code changes to existing homes.Courtesy David Bajer/CBC
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Housing
Department Of Natural Resources
Insurance Bureau Of Canada
Craig Stewart
Canadian Home Builders Association
National Building Code
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