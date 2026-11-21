CALGARY — Ottawa spent about $8 million on Old Age Security overtime from April through September, with overdue payments the priority. As of September 30, about 33,000 seniors had missed their first payment in the month they became eligible.The Department of Social Development disclosed the spending in a written response to the Commons public accounts committee, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. The department said overtime supported the pension program as a whole. It spent another $15 million on overtime last year.Cliff Groen, an assistant deputy minister, told MPs on October 5 that the transfer of accounts to a new computer system disrupted payments for about 85,000 pensioners in January..Old Age Security costs set to hit $276 billion as Ottawa defends retirement age at 65\n.MPs asked what it would take to clear the backlog. The department said it expects some applications will always be overdue.“It is important to note the target for this inventory is not zero,” the department wrote.Ottawa launched the Benefits Delivery Modernization Program in 2017 with a $1.8 billion budget to bring federal benefits, including Old Age Security and Employment Insurance, onto one system. The department has assigned 1,068 employees to the project, which remains unfinished. Its estimated cost has climbed to $6.6 billion, 267% above the original budget.Groen told MPs he expected the cost to stay within the revised estimate. In a May 2025 briefing note, the department said it needed outside consultants to meet its 2030 deadline because it lacked some of the specialized tools and expertise to finish the work.