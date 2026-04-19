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Ottawa spends $9.5M on ads in French-speaking countries to boost immigration

French for Dummies
French for DummiesWestern Standard files
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Cdnpoli
Immigration
French
Department Of Immigration
Randy Boissonnault
Andrew Lawton
Raymond Théberge

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