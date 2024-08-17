Ottawa spends another $16M on Saskatoon rare earth processing facility

Ottawa is pumping millions more dollars into a Saskatoon processing facility for rare earth metals. Jonathan Wilkinson, Federal Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, on behalf of Dan Vandal, Federal Minister of PrairiesCan, announced new funding of over $16 million to support the Rare Earth Processing Facility operated by the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) in Saskatoon.This funding builds on earlier grants of nearly $13.5 million from PrairiesCan and Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) for SRC to establish the facility and develop new rare earth mineral processing technologies.The announcement includes $15.96 million through PrairiesCan to enable SRC to acquire bastnaesite from Canadian sources and create new domestic capacity for bastnaesite processing, which will be integrated into SRC's Rare Earth Processing Facility.SRC will process bastnaesite ore acquired from Vital Metals Ltd.'s Canadian operations to produce a mixed rare earth product, which will be further processed using SRC's solvent extraction and metal smelting technology to produce rare earth metals.SRC will also collaborate with a local educational institution to develop and deliver a training program for Indigenous students to operate bastnaesite processing equipment.An additional $209,330 from NRCan, under the Critical Minerals Geoscience Data (CMGD) Initiative, will help SRC create a publicly available database of mineral characteristics, which will expand the understanding of critical mineral deposits in Canada and reduce mining waste. The data will help make better predictions about the types of deposits that can be identified by sensor-based sorting, reducing the costs of developing critical mineral deposits into mines and the energy consumption and waste associated with these mines. Wilkinson said the project has national interest."Our government is investing in the economic opportunities presented by our critical minerals wealth, ensuring that Canadians will benefit from the mining, processing and sale of rare earth elements and other critical minerals through the creation of good jobs, expansion of the mining sector, and prospects for future innovations and reduced emissions," he said.Federal Minister Responsible for PrairiesCan Dan Vandal said the project could help build a "strong, sustainable future" for Canadians, as well as "a domestic rare earth supply chain that grows our economy and creates good jobs for Canadians." The rare earth metals produced from SRC's recent purchase of bastnaesite alone could be used to power 62,500 electric vehicles. Jeremy Harrison, Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Research Council, said giving the facility more resources to work with helps establish Saskatchewan on the world stage."The acquisition of bastnaesite from the Northwest Territories secures the necessary resources for SRC's Rare Earth Processing Facility to produce additional rare earth metals. This will ensure critical mineral security for Canada's allies and partners while preventing these strategic critical minerals from being sent to overseas jurisdictions that threaten our national security." Saskatchewan Research Council President and CEO Mike Crabtree said the Rare Earth Processing Facility will soon be operational, making the province a domestic rare earth technology hub."The funding announced by PrairiesCan means SRC will be able to expand its current Rare Earth Processing Facility to process a wider range of rare earth minerals - developing additional capacity and knowledge within Canada for this burgeoning industry," he said.The Government of Canada has identified 34 critical minerals, and 27 of those can be found in Saskatchewan. Canada has some of the largest known reserves and resources of rare earths, estimated at over 14 million tonnes in 2021. Mineral exploration expenditures in Saskatchewan hit a 10-year high in 2023, with uranium exploration leading the way.Budget 2021 provided $79.2 million to NRCan to enhance the quality and availability of data and digital technologies to support geoscience and mapping.The CMGD initiative aims to strengthen Canadian critical minerals supply chains and support sustainable development of six priority minerals that are essential to key industries and national security (e.g. batteries, energy, defense, infrastructure). CMGD funding advances the availability of valuable data and insights on the location, quality and economic feasibility of critical minerals.