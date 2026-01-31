News

Ottawa spent $263k coaching bureaucrats for committee grilling

Raining money on Parliament Hill
Raining money on Parliament HillAI Image generated by Grok
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cbc
Cdnpoli
Michelle Rempel Garner
Department Of Finance
Canada Infrastructure Bank
Public Health Agency Of Canada
Harpreet Kochhar
Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions
Steven Bonk

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news