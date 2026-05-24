Ottawa spent $32.5 million on iceberg-themed Expo pavilion

The Department of Foreign Affairs spent more than $32 million on an iceberg-themed pavilion at the Osaka World Expo, including tens of thousands on surveys and “creative concept options,” despite Prime Minister Mark Carney warning Canadians they would need to make sacrifices amid economic uncertainty.Blacklock's Reporter says newly released records show the federal government spent $32.5 million on the Canada Pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan. The exhibit featured iceberg imagery meant to symbolize “transformation” and “regeneration,” according to an internal evaluation report.“Canada’s legacy at Expo 2025 is not only what was presented during the event but also the interest, connections, experience and momentum that continued beyond it,” said the report, Evaluation Of Canada’s Participation In Expo 2025.The report detailed how visitors were surveyed after touring the pavilion. Questions included: “What did you like about the Canada Pavilion?” “Are you more interested now in Canada?” and “What is your gender identity?”The questionnaires were conducted by Léger Marketing Inc. and completed by 1,013 visitors. Ottawa spent $164,279 on the surveys, which the report described as both a “formative and summative exercise” used to make “evidence-based adjustments” during the event.The Osaka World Expo closed on Oct. 13. Days later, Carney told University of Ottawa students Canadians would need to accept sacrifices as the country struggled through economic challenges..“I will always be straight about the challenges we have to face and the choices we must make,” Carney said Oct. 22. “To be clear, we won’t transform our economy easily or in a few months. It will take some sacrifices and it will take some time.”“We won’t play games, we won’t waste time and we won’t hold back,” he added. “We will do what it takes.”Federal records show the pavilion costs included $11,207 for a mascot, $29,737 for an official photographer, $30,917 for translators, $50,000 for “creative concept options,” $74,540 on car rentals, $109,076 on hotels, $159,977 on uniforms, $541,653 on janitorial services and $574,443 on consultants and publicists.Ottawa also spent $2.3 million on approximately 100 employees and contract staff to host visitors and another $28.5 million to design and build the pavilion itself.“The pavilion represents a striking blend of nature’s raw power and Canada’s heartfelt warmth and openness,” stated the official guidebook.“On the outside there’s a cool, icy façade, but step inside to feel the warmth, openness and optimism that define Canada,” the guide said. “Each year ice fragments signal the end of winter and start of spring, releasing rivers and renewing the land. It’s a powerful symbol of transformation.”Visitors to the pavilion were offered beer and maple cookies while touring the exhibit.The evaluation report claimed the pavilion improved perceptions of Canada among attendees.“Overall, 92% of visitors said their perception of Canada had become more positive,” the report stated.Researchers acknowledged only visitors who toured the Canadian pavilion were surveyed, and noted many respondents were foreign tourists rather than Japanese nationals. The report said the exhibit was intended to “reinforce and communicate Canada’s priorities and values.”