Ottawa spent $774,000 opening Fiji embassy despite promises to cut government waste

The federal government spent nearly $800,000 opening Canada’s first embassy in Fiji even as Prime Minister Mark Carney publicly vowed to slash wasteful spending and reduce the size of government.Blacklock's Reporter says newly released records show the Department of Foreign Affairs spent approximately $774,000 establishing the diplomatic mission in Suva, Fiji’s capital, despite Canada having operated for decades without a full embassy in the Pacific island nation.The figures were disclosed in an Inquiry of Ministry response tabled in the House of Commons at the request of Conservative MP Kelly McCauley.According to the documents, the largest expense was $524,000 for salaries and related costs tied to Canadian diplomats stationed in Fiji. Another $161,000 went toward rent and utilities, while telecom, transportation and security expenses totalled roughly $33,000.The embassy officially opened January 16 during a visit by Liberal MP Randeep Sarai, secretary of state for international development.Foreign Affairs defended the spending, saying startup costs were expected when establishing a new diplomatic presence abroad.“Significant efforts were made to minimize these costs as much as possible,” the department wrote in its response, adding the mission was intended to “strengthen engagement with Pacific island countries.”.Canada had previously relied on a local honorary consul — a Fijian lawyer paid about $15,000 annually — to handle diplomatic matters in the country.The spending disclosure comes amid repeated promises from Carney to tighten federal finances and reduce bureaucracy.In a speech at the University of Ottawa last October, Carney warned Canadians that economic reforms would require sacrifice and pledged his government would “work relentlessly to cut waste and drive efficiency.”Weeks later, addressing the Montreal Chamber of Commerce, Carney said Ottawa planned to trim roughly 10% of the federal workforce as part of a broader effort to save taxpayers $60 billion through restructuring and consolidation.