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Ottawa still paying millions to store expired pandemic supplies as stockpile shrinks

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccineImage courtesy of Twitter ("X")
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Pandemic
Cdnpoli
Public Health Agency Of Canada
Dave Epp
COVID-19
CPCS Transcom Limited

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