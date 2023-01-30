Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) teacher Shawna Rothgeb-Bird asked Twitter for help to find books about polyamorous relationships.
“Looking to fill some gaps in my classroom library and union's equity library,” said Rothgeb-Bird in a tweet.
“Does anyone have any recs for children's books (picture books, graphic novels, novels, anything K-6) which have polyamorous representation?”
Rothgeb-Bird responded by saying the trolls are “trying to make a ~thing~ out of something that isn't.”
“I'm not a monster or deviant for, say, wanting a child with three loving parents to see their family reflected in what we read at school,” she said.
“It's not about sex, you weirdos.”
The teacher said it turns out there are not many picture books with polyamorous families in them. She added it is “a gap not just in my library but in all of them!”
She concluded by saying it is an issue needing to be fixed.
The OCDSB was cleared of allegations of discrimination based on sex and gender identity by the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario (HRTO) in August after a teacher told a Grade 1 student biology did not matter.
“Having considered the parties’ submissions and the primary relevant legislation, I find that the applicant did not experience discrimination arising from the alleged differential treatment by the respondent,” said HRTO adjudicator Eva Nichols.
This human rights complaint was initiated by former OCDSB student NB’s mother PB after her daughter’s teacher JB taught lessons undermining the female sex in 2018. NB identifies strongly as a girl.
