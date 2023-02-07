Ottawa venue

National Arts Centre 

The National Arts Centre (NAC) asked Twitter users to respectfully discuss its drag performer story hour and remember any hate speech will not be tolerated. 

“Comments that violate our community guidelines, or are unrelated to this post will be removed,” said the NAC in a Monday tweet. 

Jasper425
Jasper425

What in the world is going on with all this Drag Queen garbage! This is the next moral debauchery being pushed down people's throats and if you don't accept you're a hater, racist, homophobe. The typical radical left verbage. Time for serious pushback from the general decent public who have had enough of this.

Report Add Reply

