“But I'm sure other races will get their turn,” said Kay.
Canada's National Arts Centre, @CanadasNAC, is now hosting racially segregated shows. This one is only for blacks. But I'm sure other races will get their turn. (From what I can tell, members of all races can use the same water fountains, bathrooms, etc)https://t.co/OmL7qmVyqdpic.twitter.com/onPbJ0P3VY
The NAC was set to run a performance of Is God Is by Aleshea Harris on February 17 welcoming an all-black identifying audience to experience and enjoy a performance in the Babs Asper Theatre.
The NAC said it is “committed to shape a more diverse and equitable future for the performing arts in Canada, creating a welcoming and respectful environment for everyone, and strengthening relationships with historically underserved artists and audiences.”
“On February 17, the performance of Is God Is has been designated a Black Out night, an open invitation to black theatregoers so they can experience the energy of the NAC with a shared sense of belonging and passion,” it said.
“Everyone is welcome at all our shows.”
It said it is proud to mark Black History Month with black artists on its stages and public spaces. It added across the genres, there are “artistic treasures to share.”
Is God Is, Cabaret Noir, Alex Cuba, Reggae Roots, Waahli, and Angelique Francis are a few of the shows and artists on the NAC playbill in February.
The Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR) Ontario chapter asked for the racially-segregated performance at the NAC to be cancelled on Saturday.
“Since 2016, National Arts Centre has received $235m from taxpayers—none of whom want to fund segregation,” said Kay.
Ontario chapter of the Foundation Against Racism & Intolerance @fairforall_org has put out a statement regarding the racially segregated theatrical performance at @CanadasNAC. Since 2016, National Arts Centre has received $235m from taxpayers—none of whom want to fund segregation pic.twitter.com/FwfVR65SOl
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
Separate rights segregate the people eligible for them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.