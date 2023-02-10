The National Arts Centre (NAC) has announced NAC Foundation CEO Jayne Watson will be stepping down May 31.
“Serving as CEO of the National Arts Centre Foundation has been the privilege of a lifetime,” said Watson in a Thursday press release.
“I will step down from this role with gratitude for the opportunity to have worked at Canada’s premier performing arts organization.”
The NAC said January 30 it had given up on its plan to hold a racially-segregated show restricted for black people on February 17.
“A new press release, issued today, indicates a new policy by which people of all races are ‘welcome at all our shows,’” said Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay.
Update: The @CanadasNAC now seems to have given up on its race-controlled Feb 17 event plan. A new press release, issued today, indicates a new policy by which people of all races are “welcome at all our shows.” https://t.co/v4JWnor7qf pic.twitter.com/utux076FQP— Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) January 30, 2023
It said it is “committed to shape a more diverse and equitable future for the performing arts in Canada, creating a welcoming and respectful environment for everyone, and strengthening relationships with historically under-served artists and audiences.”
The NAC asked Twitter users Monday to respectfully discuss its drag performer story hour and remember any hate speech will not be tolerated.
“Comments that violate our community guidelines, or are unrelated to this post will be removed,” it said.
Please discuss respectfully and remember that any form of hate speech will not be tolerated on our platforms. Comments that violate our community guidelines, or are unrelated to this post will be removed.— National Arts Centre (@CanadasNAC) February 6, 2023
The NAC announced Saturday it would be holding a drag story time on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Ottawa drag performers China Doll and Cyril Cinder and band Monkey Rock Music.
The release said Watson joined the NAC in 2001, serving as director of communications and public affairs until 2009 before she was appointed CEO. It said her leadership saw the NAC Foundation set new fundraising targets and bring different sources of private philanthropy to its strategic priorities.
She led the fundraising for the National Creation Fund, raising more than $20 million in investment capital for Canadian music, theatre, and dance. This project is one of the most important initiatives the NAC has ever undertaken due to the generosity of the donors she engaged in this effort.
NAC President and CEO Christopher Deacon said Watson “has had a tremendous impact on the performing arts in this country.”
Deacon said she was able to delivers tours to China, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Carnegie Hall funded by donors due to her power of persuasion. He added the NAC toured across Canada thanks to donor support, most of which raised by her.
“We wish Jayne the best as she embarks of the next exciting chapter of her life,” said Deacon.
“We will miss her dearly, but I have no doubt we will see her frequently in the seats of our performance halls.”
Watson said she was “honoured to have worked alongside of some of the most talented artists, fundraisers, and arts leaders over the many years I worked here.”
“I continue to be inspired by their vision and generosity,” she said.
