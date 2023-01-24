The National Arts Centre (NAC) is hosting a racially-segregated play restricted to black people on February 17.
“But I'm sure other races will get their turn,” said Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay in a Monday tweet.
“From what I can tell, members of all races can use the same water fountains, bathrooms, etc.”
Canada's National Arts Centre, @CanadasNAC, is now hosting racially segregated shows. This one is only for blacks. But I'm sure other races will get their turn. (From what I can tell, members of all races can use the same water fountains, bathrooms, etc)https://t.co/OmL7qmVyqd pic.twitter.com/onPbJ0P3VY— Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) January 23, 2023
Kay linked to a blog post from the NAC, which said it was excited to run the play Is God Is by Aleshea Harris from February 9 to 18.
“As one of the milestones in a series of offerings over Black History Month, this genre-smashing production will introduce the first of two Black Out nights that will be at the NAC this year,” said NAC communications officer Sean Fitzpatrick.
“On February 17, the evening’s performance of Is God Is will welcome an all-black identifying audience to experience and enjoy a performance in the Babs Asper Theatre.”
Fitzpatrick said a Black Out is an open invitation to black people to come and experience performances with their community. He added the evenings will “provide a dedicated space for Black theatre goers to witness a show that reflects the vivid kaleidoscope that is the black experience.”
The blog post said Black Out nights will be an ongoing engagement initiative, as NAC plans to schedule more for the 2023-2024 season.
“Creating evenings dedicated to black theatre goers will allow for conversation and participation to be felt throughout the theatre and open the doors for black-identifying audiences to experience the energy of the NAC with a shared sense of belonging and passion,” said Fitzpatrick.
Kay said he was looking forward to Jew night. He said his expectation was he could bring a gentile friend if he was circumcised.
“I think I figured out who organized this event,” he said.
He included a photo of segregationist protestors in the United States in the 1950s.
I think I figured out who organized this event .... pic.twitter.com/pVdVzGIndI— Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) January 24, 2023
Kay revealed the NAC has since tightened up its admission requirements “in case someone buys a lot of black makeup and pulls a (Justin) Trudeau.”
He concluded by saying he contacted the NAC to confirm their anti-racial mixing policy for the event prohibits mixed race couples.
Kay pointed out on January 11 Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) would be engaging in racial segregation by organizing a talk about recovering from sexual assault trauma involving colouring books restricted to black students.
“This whole cult seems oriented toward lowering the emotional maturity/resiliency of the target audience to somewhere between three and 10 years of age,” he said.
why do these racially segregated events at Canadian universities often involve *colouring books*? This whole cult seems oriented toward lowering the emotional maturity/resiliency of the target audience to somewhere between three and ten years of agehttps://t.co/2It3XQkzfQ pic.twitter.com/SKepeY5U4W— Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) January 11, 2023
He linked to a statement from TMU, saying people can show themselves some love by joining Consent Comes First, the Centre for Women and Trans People, Tri-Mentoring Program, and the BIPOC Students’ Collective for a conversation about black survivorship and healing. It said the event will celebrate the release of the We Heal Together Colouring Book and the We are Spectacular Nebulas in the Healing Journal.
I cannot care less!
It is not racist if it only excludes non-BIPOC. What was not noted was whether Asian or First Nations are being refused entry. Equally apparent that it is not racist to exclude one partner (The non - B one in BIPOC??) in a mixed race couple.
What would be inconceivable in its intensity of protest and depth of demonizing would be if it was a non-BIPOC only event. The size and extent of the msm/legacy media outrage and Liberal/subNDP indignation/condemnation would be 'biblical'.
As it is - it will be defended as just and those who even remotely negatively comment on it will be reviled as racist, etc etc. More tax dollars at work...
My brother is taking me to Ginger night; hes going to help me orange up a bit.
so racism?..what else could it be?
