Racial segregation

Negro drinking at "Colored" water cooler in streetcar terminal, Oklahoma City, OK. 

 Courtesy Russell Lee/Wikimedia Commons

The National Arts Centre (NAC) is hosting a racially-segregated play restricted to black people on February 17. 

“But I'm sure other races will get their turn,” said Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay in a Monday tweet. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(4) comments

Barron Not Barron
Barron Not Barron

I cannot care less!

MLC
MLC

It is not racist if it only excludes non-BIPOC. What was not noted was whether Asian or First Nations are being refused entry. Equally apparent that it is not racist to exclude one partner (The non - B one in BIPOC??) in a mixed race couple.

What would be inconceivable in its intensity of protest and depth of demonizing would be if it was a non-BIPOC only event. The size and extent of the msm/legacy media outrage and Liberal/subNDP indignation/condemnation would be 'biblical'.

As it is - it will be defended as just and those who even remotely negatively comment on it will be reviled as racist, etc etc. More tax dollars at work...

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

My brother is taking me to Ginger night; hes going to help me orange up a bit.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

so racism?..what else could it be?

