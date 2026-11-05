Ottawa tightens refugee claim rules as asylum backlog nears 300,000

The federal government has introduced tougher refugee claim rules aimed at speeding up deportations and reducing an asylum backlog that has nearly quadrupled in three years.Blacklock's Reporter says new regulations approved by cabinet require refugee claimants to submit mandatory documents within 60 days of arriving in Canada and impose tighter deadlines on applications and ministerial reviews.The changes come as struggles with hundreds of thousands of outstanding asylum applications.According to a Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement published by Immigration Minister Lena Diab's department, the number of refugee claimants awaiting decisions from the Immigration and Refugee Board climbed from approximately 70,000 at the end of 2022 to nearly 300,000 by the end of 2025.“Lengthy processing times impede Canada’s ability to provide timely protection to those who need it, make the removal of failed refugee claimants harder, and result in prolonged uncertainty for claimants,” the department said.The regulations amend the Immigration and Refugee Regulations and establish new deadlines intended to accelerate decisions and removals.Under the changes, asylum seekers must provide required documentation within 60 days of arriving in Canada. Ministerial reviews will also face a one-year time limit.The new rules further restrict people who enter Canada through unauthorized border crossings from filing refugee claims more than 14 days after arrival.Federal officials said the changes are necessary because the number of asylum applications continues to overwhelm Canada's processing capacity.“The number of asylum claims in Canada continues to exceed processing capacity,” the department said.Canada received approximately 144,000 asylum claims in 2023, followed by 173,000 in 2024.Those figures represent a sharp increase from the average of approximately 52,000 claims annually between 2018 and 2022.Although applications declined to roughly 115,000 in 2025, federal officials warned the system remains under considerable pressure.“The in-Canada asylum system is facing challenges due to increased volumes of refugee claims,” the department said.Immigration officials also released demographic information showing that most asylum applicants in 2025 were men, with a substantial proportion younger than 30.According to the department, approximately 59% of refugee protection applicants identified as male, while 49% were under 30.The five leading countries of citizenship among asylum claimants were Haiti, India, Iran, Nigeria and Mexico..The regulatory changes come as Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal government continues efforts to reduce immigration levels following years of rapid population growth.The government is also preparing an updated Immigration Levels Plan outlining future targets for permanent residents, temporary foreign workers and international students.Under the existing plan, the combined number of immigrants and temporary residents admitted to Canada was set to fall from 3.4 million annually in 2024 to approximately 1.07 million in 2026.Carney defended the government's immigration restrictions during remarks to reporters on October 20.“This government has recognized from the start the need to take back control on immigration, and we’ve done so,” Carney said. “You know the numbers.”The prime minister said further changes would be developed in consultation with provincial governments.“We’re moving to a more sustainable pace of immigration,” he said.“Now, where we go from here — and I am not saying that stabilization is complete — but where we go from here needs to be established in cooperation with the provinces.”The reduction in immigration targets has already contributed to a significant shift in Canada's population growth.Statistics Canada reported in 2025 that the country experienced its largest quarterly population decline since 1957, driven primarily by a reduction in the number of non-permanent residents.“The population decrease was mainly due to a drop in non-permanent residents,” the agency said in its Population Estimates report.That category includes international students and temporary foreign workers, whose numbers have been targeted by recent federal immigration restrictions.The latest asylum regulations are intended to reduce delays, accelerate refugee determinations and make it easier for authorities to remove unsuccessful claimants.Federal officials maintain that faster processing will also help legitimate refugees receive protection sooner while reducing uncertainty for applicants awaiting decisions.