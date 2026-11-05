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Ottawa tightens refugee claim rules as asylum backlog nears 300,000

Lena Diab speaks to the Western Standard
Lena Diab speaks to the Western StandardWalid Tamtam, Western Standard
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Cdnpoli
Immigration
Mexico
Nigeria
India
Iran
Mark Carney
Haiti
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
Lena Diab