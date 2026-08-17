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Ottawa to provide $10 billion financing for nearly $70 billion Churchill Falls energy deal

Prime Minister Mark Carney
Prime Minister Mark CarneyScreen grab
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Cdnpoli
Mark Carney
Churchill Falls
Tony Wakeham
Christine Fréchette
Churchill Falls Generating Station
Labrador Trough Clean Power
Critical Minerals and Infrastructure Corridor
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