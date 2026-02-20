Ottawa to spend $248,600 studying upgrades to Port of Churchill Arctic shipping hub

The federal government is spending another $248,600 to study whether Canada’s only Arctic deepwater port can finally live up to decades of political promise.In a statement released Thursday, Transport Canada said the funding will go toward a “market sounding exercise” to assess the long-term growth potential of the Port of Churchill in northern Manitoba.The port, which opened in 1931 with a shipment of 277,000 bushels of Prairie wheat bound for Liverpool, has long been touted as a strategic northern gateway. Yet it remains operational for only about 16 weeks a year, when Arctic waters are sufficiently thawed for navigation.Officials say the new study will consult senior executives in mining, energy, potash, grain and northern resupply sectors to gauge whether major infrastructure upgrades could make the port commercially viable year-round. The review will examine the feasibility of expanded icebreaking support, installation of a Class 1 railway along the 1,100-kilometre corridor south to Winnipeg and construction of an all-season road connection.A 2025 briefing note from Prairies Economic Development Canada acknowledged the port’s uncertain viability while emphasizing its unique status as Canada’s only Arctic deepwater facility..According to the note, climate change is gradually extending the shipping window. The current 16-week operating season is lengthening by roughly one day per year as freeze-up occurs later and breakup arrives earlier. Projections suggest that by 2100, the shipping season could exceed 300 days annually under minimal emissions reductions, or reach about 240 days with moderate reductions.With sufficient icebreaking capacity and precautionary measures, the agency wrote, year-round shipping is technically already possible along certain Arctic routes.The port has been the subject of numerous postwar studies questioning its commercial prospects, and the latest review does not estimate potential revenues. Still, officials argue Churchill could serve as a strategic outlet for exporting commodities, critical minerals and natural resource products to global markets through Arctic routes.A 2015 report by the Standards Council of Canada noted that climate change impacts have been especially pronounced in the North, where average annual temperatures have risen by as much as 3° since 1950 and all seasons have grown wetter.Whether warmer waters and another consultant’s report will finally turn Churchill into a viable year-round trade corridor remains an open question — one Ottawa is once again paying to explore.