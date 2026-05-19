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Ottawa to spend $258 million on whale protection amid growing marine traffic

Kller whales
Kller whalesCourtesy Wikicommons
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Bcpoli
Cdnpoli
Fisheries And Oceans Canada
Whales
Vancouver Fraser Port Authority
Steven Mackinnon
françois-philippe champagne
Whales Initiative and Oceans Protection Plan
B.C. Ferries
Joanne Thompson
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Western Standard
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