Ottawa to spend $258 million on whale protection amid growing marine traffic

The federal government is proposing to spend more than $258 million over five years on whale protection measures as Ottawa prepares for increased marine traffic tied to its trade diversification strategy.Fisheries and Oceans Canada announced Tuesday the funding package would renew and expand federal whale protection programs targeting threats to endangered whale species, including ship strikes, underwater noise, entanglements and habitat degradation.The funding proposal, included in the Spring Economic Update 2026, would build on existing programs under the federal Whales Initiative and Oceans Protection Plan.Of the total amount, Ottawa plans to dedicate $163.8 million to continue current whale protection programs over the next five years. Another $95 million over five years, plus $16.5 million in ongoing annual funding, would specifically target protections for Southern Resident killer whales on the West Coast.The government said the additional spending comes as marine traffic is expected to increase along British Columbia’s coast under Canada’s Trade Diversification Strategy.Federal measures include vessel speed restrictions, fisheries management rules, whale monitoring systems and new underwater noise reduction initiatives in the Salish Sea. .Ottawa also plans to continue working with the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s ECHO Program to encourage commercial vessel slowdowns and test new noise reduction technologies.The government also said it intends to work with B.C. Ferries to accelerate adoption of quieter vessel technology, with a goal of reducing underwater noise by up to 50 % on ferries operating in the Salish Sea.Additional funding will go toward research projects aimed at reducing underwater vessel noise and increasing participation by indigenous communities in marine protection initiatives.As part of the measures already in place, Transport Canada’s interim order requiring vessels to remain at least 1,000 metres away from Southern Resident killer whales will take effect June 1. Ottawa is also reviewing permanent amendments to the Marine Mammal Regulations that would formally establish the 1,000-metre minimum distance.Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the spending plan forms part of Ottawa’s broader economic agenda.“At this pivotal moment in Canada’s history, we’re charting a course through the fog of uncertainty and global headwinds with strength, determination, and ambition,” Champagne said.Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson said the funding would help ensure Canada’s waters continue supporting coastal communities and fisheries.Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon tied the whale protection measures to protecting Canada’s shipping and trade infrastructure while maintaining marine ecosystems.