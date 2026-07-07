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Ottawa to spend up to $400 million on Teck critical minerals project in BC

Energy Minister Tim Hodgson in Trail, BC on July 7, 2026.
Energy Minister Tim Hodgson in Trail, BC on July 7, 2026. Zoom screenshot
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Energy
Export Development Canada
Natural Resources
Teck Resources
Cdnpol
Critical Minerals
Tim Hodgson
Anglo American
Anglo Teck
trail, bc
Canada Critical Mineral Accelerator
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news