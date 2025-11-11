Ottawa to test massive payroll data system tracking 21 million workers

Ottawa is moving ahead with a pilot project to collect real-time payroll information from more than 21 million Canadian workers, in what critics are calling the biggest federal data initiative ever attempted.

Blacklock's Reporter says the ePayroll system would centralize employment and demographic data from nearly every employer in the country — yet no parliamentary committee has reviewed its scope, cost, or privacy implications.

A budget note said the Department of Employment will receive funding “to launch a pilot project to assess whether Employment Insurance eligibility and entitlement can be determined accurately and securely using real-time payroll information.”

The total cost was not disclosed, but research so far has already cost $43.9 million.