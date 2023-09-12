The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) voted 7-4 to not sanction trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth.
“But it isn’t a victory,” tweeted Kaplan-Myrth on Monday.
“We live in a dangerous time.”
I was not found guilty at @OCDSB tonight. But it isn’t a victory. We live in a dangerous time. I have a Charter right to point out that we were bombarded by white supremacists, to express political opinion, and to lobby colleagues. It isn’t safe to be a Jew in politics in #Ottawa— Nili Kaplan-Myrth MD PhD (@nilikm) September 12, 2023
Kaplan-Myrth said she has “a Charter right to point out that we were bombarded by white supremacists, to express political opinion, and to lobby colleagues.” She added it is unsafe to be a Jew in politics in Ottawa.
She was facing a complaint because she bombarded black OCDSB trustee Donna Dickson with text messages prior to a vote about bringing back mask mandates.
“Don’t vote with white supremacists,” she said.
To persuade trustee Donna Dickson (who is black) to vote for the mask mandate last year, Nili Kaplan-Myrth allegedly told her that those opposed to it included white supremacists, and hence she should abstain. She followed up by saying “don’t talk to me about equity then.” https://t.co/jTROrvKQa6 pic.twitter.com/HupXjibCTR— Élie Cantin-Nantel (@elie_mcn) September 11, 2023
Dickson demanded she leave her alone. She responded by saying she would not have her lecture her about equity.
OCDSB trustees voted 6-6 to not reinstate its mask mandate in November.
“The Board of Trustees strongly encourages the community to follow the advice of Ottawa Public Health (OPH), including wearing masks in indoor public settings,” said the OCDSB.
The motion requiring students and staff to mask did not pass. The Board of Trustees strongly encourages the community to follow the advice of Ottawa Public Health, including wearing masks in indoor public settings.— OCDSB (@OCDSB) November 25, 2022
Kaplan-Myrth introduced the motion a few days before the vote.
While seven trustees voted in favour of the breach, no one voted against it and four abstained. Eight votes were needed for Kaplan-Myrth to be convicted.
The meeting was adjourned at one point because of an outburst from her after OCDSB trustee Donna Blackburn said Dickson was attacked.
“A black woman by a white woman,” said Blackburn.
"You have been out to get me from day one!" Nili Kaplan-Myrth angrily interrupts trustee Donna Blackburn, resulting in the chair having to call a recess. pic.twitter.com/n39aohmWeh— Élie Cantin-Nantel (@elie_mcn) September 12, 2023
Kaplan-Myrth interrupted Blackburn, saying she was a Jewish woman. OCDSB Chair Lyra Evans attempted to bring the meeting to order, but she shouted about this being a character assassination.
“Enough is enough,” she said.
“You have been out to get me from day one.”
Evans put the meeting on recess.
Kaplan-Myrth had a meltdown on the Morning Rush with Bill Carroll on 580 CFRA in November when asked to defend her arguments about why mask requirements in schools should return.
“But I have to start right off the bat by correcting the misinformation you just said,” she said.
“COVID is not gone.”
The Ottawa school trustee who wants to bring mask mandates back had a MELTDOWN when asked to defend her argument. 😂 pic.twitter.com/mQPRR6j84I— Ontario Proud (@ontarioisproud) November 22, 2022
keep that wingnut in Ontario.
This woman has serious behavioral issues. She needs to be referred to a doctor.
This woman is batsh-t crazy.
The horrid ugly insane face of Trudeau’s fascist Woketardia
