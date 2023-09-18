Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth said her catching COVID-19 was preventable.
“Felt unwell when I woke up Saturday,” tweeted Kaplan-Myrth on Sunday.
“Instead of going to synagogue for Rosh Hashanah, I tested for #COVID19.”
THIS WAS PREVENTABLE! Felt unwell when I woke up Saturday. Instead of going to synagogue for Rosh Hashanah, I tested for #COVID19. 2 weeks into the school year, 2 board meetings.Because others refused to listen to @OttawaHealth and #MaskUp, I now cancel 1-2 weeks of patients. pic.twitter.com/IndMjYV9Tt— Nili Kaplan-Myrth MD PhD (@nilikm) September 17, 2023
Kaplan-Myrth said she was two weeks into the school year and had two OCDSB meetings. Because people refused to listen to Ottawa Public Health and mask up, she said she has to cancel one to two weeks of patients.
To be clear, she said this is her second infection. Her first time was when mask mandates were dropped in Ontario and her son came home from work at a local store with COVID-19.
While she has seen patients in person throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, she never got sick because she maintained a mask mandate.
Kaplan-Myrth followed up by saying she made it to the third day.
“To the nudniks who ask if I’ve died yet: 1) Thanks to science, I’ve had #CovidVaccine boosters,” she said.
Day 3.To the nudniks who ask if I’ve died yet: 1) Thanks to science, I’ve had #CovidVaccine boosters.2) #COVID19 can result in serious sequelae, including #LongCovid.3) #MaskUp. They work when everyone responsibly masks.4) I have a family and patients. Where’s your humanity? pic.twitter.com/0aiSxzbqYH— Nili Kaplan-Myrth MD PhD (@nilikm) September 18, 2023
She acknowledged COVID-19 can result in serious consequences, including long COVID.
To prevent catching COVID-19, she said people should mask up. Masks work best when everyone wears them.
She concluded by saying she has a family and patients. She asked people where their humanity was.
Kaplan-Myrth said on The Agenda with Steve Paikin on TVO in 2022 Ontario is not back to normal.
“The language you use when you say something like normal is far-right language of anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers, and ableists who disregard the impact of COVID on seniors, on children, on educators, on essential workers, on healthcare workers, on our healthcare crisis,” she said.
“There’s nothing normal about getting COVID, repeated infections, children and adults being hospitalized and long COVID.”
Ottawa District School Board Trustee candidate Nili Kaplan-Myrth says the use of the word “normal” is the “far-right language of anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers.” #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/VUZxZee0C9— True North (@TrueNorthCentre) September 7, 2022
Kaplan-Myrth went on a rant when asked to defend her arguments about why mask requirements in schools should return on The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll on 580 CFRA in November.
“But I have to start right off the bat by correcting the misinformation you just said,” she said.
“COVID is not gone.”
The Ottawa school trustee who wants to bring mask mandates back had a MELTDOWN when asked to defend her argument. 😂 pic.twitter.com/mQPRR6j84I— Ontario Proud (@ontarioisproud) November 22, 2022
I'm a Proud ANTI-MASKER and a PROUD ANTI-GENETIC-POISON-INJECTED-INTO-YOUR-BLOODSTREAM Human being.
I don't know what this twit is... ...maybe Gay Pride?
I hope a coroner pulls a 10 foot clot out of this gas bag, and real soon.
What an utter buffoon. Shot and boosted and she was one of the mop head’s saying the only way to stop the spread was by getting vaxxed
Here we go again , stay back east and take care of yourself . Get your immune system strong and lead us alone with all the media gossip about everyone not feeling good . Your not healthy in the beginning so fix it .
Hey stupid, did you not stop to think getting all jabbed up only makes you more vulnerable to what they're jabbing you with? No masks or jabs for this puppy and only caught that corian virus or whatever it was called for a week in early 2022.
