Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson said the Canadian Tire Centre had to make more seats available for his show because of high demand.
“Thanks to all 36 groups protesting my forthcoming Jan 30 Ottawa lecture (many funded by @JustinTrudeau's Liberals) we've been forced to expand seating to accommodate all the extra purchasers of tickets,” said Peterson in a Monday tweet.
He linked to the Ticketmaster page for his Ottawa show, which showed tickets available in the 100 and 200 sections. These tickets range in price from $89.90 to $154.40.
“The toxic, and often violent, rhetoric touted by Peterson — whose quasi-academic ideas are misogynistic, homophobic, transphobic, and racist — led to an increased environment of hate, especially toward the trans community, that has been very present in Ottawa,” said the organizations.
The letter was signed by 33 community groups, including Wisdom2Action, the Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity, and the Centretown Community Health Centre.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said Friday people should not be trying to stop Peterson’s show in Ottawa.
“If they don’t like him, skip his event,” said Poilievre.
“If they don’t agree with him, debate him.”
