Jordan Peterson

Jordan Peterson speaking with attendees at the 2018 Young Women's Leadership Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Hyatt Regency DFW Hotel in Dallas, TX.

 Courtesy Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson said the Canadian Tire Centre had to make more seats available for his show because of high demand. 

“Thanks to all 36 groups protesting my forthcoming Jan 30 Ottawa lecture (many funded by @JustinTrudeau's Liberals) we've been forced to expand seating to accommodate all the extra purchasers of tickets,” said Peterson in a Monday tweet. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

canuck73
canuck73

Obviously the attention garnered by these losers trying to ban Mr. Peterson has had the opposite effect. This would have been obvious to anyone with the ability to think.

Keep it up wokesters

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Way to go woketards!

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

Based.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

One day I hope to see a handful of true Canadian citizens that have brought honour and pride of being fellow Canadians. They remind us that once such virtues were commonplace. Mr. Peterson is one such that I would happily share coffee or a beer with.

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Hypocrytical woke trans community trying to force young men to behave and think like women.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.