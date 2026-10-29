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Ottawa vows to prepare Canada for 'all contingencies up to and including war' in new national security plan

Federal government announces first national security plan in over two decades, stresses national sovereignty and resilience
Canadian Armed Forces
Canadian Armed ForcesSource: NATO Association of Canada
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Prime Minister Mark Carney
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