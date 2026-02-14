Ottawa vows to protect special postal rates for libraries and blind despite Canada Post deregulation bill

The Liberal government is scrambling to calm backlash over proposed Canada Post changes, with Public Works Minister Joel Lightbound insisting cabinet will not scrap century-old preferential mail rates for libraries and blind Canadians despite language in a budget bill that appeared to do just that.Blacklock's Reporter says in a letter to the Commons government operations committee, Lightbound acknowledged public concern after Bill C-15 — omnibus budget legislation — proposed amendments to the Canada Post Corporation Act allowing postal managers to “establish rates of postage and the terms and conditions” without cabinet approval. The bill also repealed provisions guaranteeing free mailing for the blind and discounted rates for libraries.“We understand this has been the source of anxiety and has generated confusion regarding government direction,” Lightbound wrote, adding deregulation of stamp prices would never affect material mailed to libraries or blind Canadians.While the minister stopped short of promising amendments to rewrite the legislation, he said eliminating the long-standing protections was not cabinet’s intent. “Deregulating stamp rates is an important part of the transformation of Canada Post,” he wrote. However, he acknowledged “concerns have been shared by Canadians and key stakeholders” regarding free mailing for the blind and reduced rates for library materials..“I would like to assure the committee the Government of Canada remains committed to maintaining free mailing of materials for the blind as well as reduced rates of postage for library materials,” Lightbound added.Free postal service for blind Canadians dates back to 1898. In testimony to the Senate transport and telecommunications committee, the Canadian National Institute for the Blind called mail delivery a lifeline, noting it is often the only reliable source of Braille materials for many recipients.The subsidized Library Book Rate, introduced in 1939, allows libraries to ship books at a fraction of commercial rates. Canada Post told senators it charged $1.7 million for library deliveries last year that cost the corporation $8.5 million to provide.Rural libraries warned repeal of the preferential rate would be devastating. .The Rapid City, Man., Regional Library told senators it relies on the discounted rate to move books and educational materials between communities.“Libraries, especially in rural, remote and northern Manitoba, depend on this rate to circulate books and learning materials between communities,” librarians wrote. “Without it, small and under-resourced libraries will face prohibitive postage costs.”The controversy comes as Canada Post has already raised domestic letter rates by 35% over the past two years, from 92¢ to $1.24. In a third-quarter financial report, management said postal rates remain “underpriced” as the Crown corporation faces a projected billion-dollar shortfall in 2025.