CALGARY — Ottawa will forgo repayment of $434.8 million in federal dental care claims from people who had access to private coverage. Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne blamed a mix-up over eligibility when pressed to explain the decision at the Senate national finance committee Tuesday.“I think it was a miscommunication which led to the situation,” Champagne told the committee, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.Nova Scotia Senator Michael MacDonald challenged cabinet’s decision to waive repayment. “This is taxpayers’ money, not government money. Why aren’t we going after this money?” he asked..Federal dental plan costs soar to $18 billion as auditor general questions oversight.The Canadian Dental Care Plan covers people with household incomes below $90,000 a year who have no access to private dental insurance. Applicants must declare they meet that insurance requirement.Cabinet’s October 21 remission order said officials checked eligibility after enrolment and found some applicants had incorrectly declared they had no access to private insurance. The order described the group as small but did not say how many people accounted for the $434.8 million.Champagne told senators the government had changed when it checks eligibility. “Now there is prior verification,” he said. “Some of that was based on assumptions, and now we have reformed the process to make sure people get the information.”The plan’s projected five-year cost has risen from $10 billion to $18 billion. Cabinet has yet to explain the $8 billion increase.