Ottawa weighing biometric scans for Canadian air passengers

Ottawa is exploring the use of biometric technology at airport security checkpoints, but whether Canadian passengers could eventually be required to submit to biometric screening will be a decision for the federal government, according to the agency responsible for airport security.The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) says it is working with Transport Canada and other partners to examine biometric technology as part of efforts to modernize pre-board security screening. CATSA's existing strategic plan calls for exploring biometrics, artificial intelligence and advanced analytics in screening operations.“CATSA will not be the authority to determine whether biometrics should be mandatory,” spokesperson Anna Maddison said. “Any decisions related to use of biometric technology are matters of government policy and would be made by Transport Canada.”“The Authority in collaboration with Transport Canada and key partners is exploring the feasibility of biometric technology at the security screening checkpoint,” she said.Blacklock's Reporter said CATSA already manages the Restricted Area Identity Card system, which uses iris and fingerprint biometric identifiers for authorized airport workers seeking access to restricted areas.The agency's planning documents also call for greater use of next-generation screening technology, including artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and biometrics. CATSA says the objective is to improve security and screening efficiency.The documents do not establish that biometric screening of domestic passengers would be mandatory or spell out whether travellers could decline to participate.Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis has previously presented a petition from Canadians opposed to the creation of a national digital identification system involving biometric information.Petition E-6961 warned such a system could result in government overreach, privacy violations, data breaches and identity theft. The petition, sponsored by Lewis, collected 5,360 validated signatures before closing in March.“They fear such a system could lead to government or agency over-reach and increased risk of data breaches and identity theft, and undermine the personal freedoms and individual autonomy of Canadians that we cherish,” Lewis told the Commons in June.The federal government, responding to the petition, said it was not creating a mandatory national digital identification system or a centralized database containing Canadians' personal or biometric information.Previous federal research has indicated some Canadians are uneasy about providing additional personal information in exchange for faster border crossings..A 2022 Canada Border Services Agency survey found 32% of respondents were uncomfortable with more personal information being collected to facilitate smoother border crossings.Opposition was highest in Québec at 36%, followed by British Columbia at 34%, Ontario at 32%, Saskatchewan and Manitoba at 31%, Atlantic Canada at 29% and Alberta at 26%.The survey dealt with international border crossings and did not ask Canadians whether they would support biometric screening for domestic air travel.CATSA currently conducts security screening at 89 designated Canadian airports. Its responsibilities include screening passengers and carry-on baggage before they enter secure areas, screening checked baggage and conducting security screening of airport workers.