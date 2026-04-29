Ottawa weighs appeal after court halts deportation of Humboldt Broncos crash driver

The federal government is signalling it may challenge a court decision that paused the deportation of the truck driver responsible for the 2018 Humboldt Broncos tragedy, as opposition MPs demand victims’ families be given a voice in the process.Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said Ottawa is reviewing the ruling after the Federal Court granted a stay of removal for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, an Indian national convicted in the deadly crash.“We will review the decision and look forward to supporting the families in every which way we can,” Anandasangaree told the House of Commons.Blacklock's Reporter said Conservative MP Warren Steinley criticized the decision, arguing the impact on victims and their families was not adequately considered.“The psychological and physical harm to the Humboldt Broncos’ victims and their families was not adequately considered,” Steinley said, calling on the government to appeal and allow families to intervene in court proceedings.The case stems from the April 6, 2018 collision near Nipawin, Saskatchewan, where Sidhu drove a semi-truck through a stop sign and into a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos, killing 16 people and injuring 13 others.Sidhu later pleaded guilty to multiple counts of dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm. He was sentenced to eight years in prison and granted parole in 2023 after serving part of his sentence..A Federal Court judge this week temporarily halted his deportation, a decision that can be appealed within a limited time frame.The ruling has reignited debate in Parliament, with MPs across party lines expressing frustration and renewed sympathy for the families affected by one of the deadliest transportation disasters in Canadian history.The government has not yet confirmed whether it will formally file an appeal, but the issue is expected to remain a flashpoint as the legal process continues.