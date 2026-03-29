Ottawa weighs crackdown on sports betting ads over mental health concerns

The federal government is considering new limits on sports betting advertising, with Health Minister Marjorie Michel warning the rapid rise of gambling promotions may pose a growing risk to Canadians’ mental health.Blacklock's Reporter says Michel told senators she has launched consultations on the issue but declined to provide specifics on what action Ottawa may take or when recommendations will be delivered. “We will come with more later,” she said during Question Period, adding her department is reviewing how other countries are handling the surge in betting ads.The review comes years after Parliament passed Bill C-218 in 2021, repealing a longstanding Criminal Code ban on single-event sports betting. The law opened the door for provinces to expand gambling through lottery corporations but included no national restrictions on advertising.Sen. Percy Downe pressed the minister on whether Canada would follow countries like Belgium and Italy, which have imposed sweeping bans on gambling promotions across television, radio, online platforms and sports sponsorships. Michel responded that such measures are under review as part of broader consultations.Downe argued Ottawa already has precedent for strict advertising limits, pointing to federal bans on cigarette promotions due to public health risks. .He questioned why similar action could not be taken immediately for sports betting.Michel acknowledged concerns linking gambling to rising suicide rates but said the issue is complex and tied to multiple factors. She maintained the government must complete consultations before deciding on any regulatory changes.The Senate has seen several attempts to address the issue through private members’ legislation, including Bill S-211, sponsored by Ontario Sen. Marty Deacon. The bill proposes a national framework to rein in advertising, though it has not passed.Deacon has warned the explosion of betting promotions since legalization risks fuelling a new generation of problem gamblers, arguing the federal government should act before the social costs escalate.