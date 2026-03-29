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Ottawa weighs crackdown on sports betting ads over mental health concerns

Marjorie Michel
Marjorie MichelCourtesy Radio-Canada
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Cdnpoli
Sports Betting
Sen. Marty Deacon
Sen. Percy Downe
Marjorie Michel

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