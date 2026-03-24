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Ottawa's indigenous-named library costs the city and feds $334 million

A new central library with an indigenous name is being constructed in Ottawa, costing the city and the feds a total of $334 million.
Adisoke central library Ottawa
Adisoke central library OttawaAdisoke website
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Ottawa
Stephen Guilbeault
Library And Archives Canada
City Of Ottawa
City of Ottawa library
Ottawa library
indigenous library
adisoke
Adisoke library
Ottawa Public Library
feds pay $133 million for Ottawa library
Ottawa's indigenous-named library costs the city and feds $334 million

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