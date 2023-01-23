Sir John A Macdonald Parkway
Courtesy of CBC

The Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway will soon be given a new indigenous name, according to the board of the National Capital Commission.

The decision came after the unmarked graves were found at a former residential school in British Columbia back in 2021. Following the discovery, three Ottawa city councilors called for the commission to change the parkway's name. The city of Ottawa is located on what was formerly the traditional land of the Algonquins.

(3) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

"The decision came after the unmarked graves were found at a former residential school in British Columbia back in 2021." ? ? ?

That is a LIE . . . not ONE Grave was found . . . only anomalies in the soil resulting from a Scan that cannot detect human remains.

This is a marxist scam of diabolical proportions . . . destroy history & culture for the WEF world order.

Report Add Reply
Barron Not Barron
Barron Not Barron

C'mon do something!

Report Add Reply
Sharden
Sharden

Why not just rewrite our history to suit minority groups. Sure mistakes were made but what about the other side of the picture I am sure mistakes and injustice was there as well. There is not a nation in the world that can say they did everything right for all their citizens throughout history.

Report Add Reply

