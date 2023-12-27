News

Ousted Alberta mayor racked up boozy $8,500 bar bill on city credit card

Ousted Alberta mayor Jeff Colvin (centre) racked up boozy bill of $8,500 on city credit card
Ousted Alberta mayor Jeff Colvin (centre) racked up boozy bill of $8,500 on city credit cardCourtesy CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Taxpayers
Government
Official Administrator
Government overspending
Chestermere, AB
Jeff Colvin
city credit card
city mayor

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news