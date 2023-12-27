Ousted Alberta mayor racked up boozy $8,500 bar bill on city credit card

Wining and dining on the taxpayer dime.It has been revealed the now-former mayor of Chestermere, AB Jeff Colvin spent thousands on alcohol and dining using his city credit card. According to court documents filed last week on his “financial irregularities,” Colvin, who was ousted from his position along with three councillors earlier in December, cost taxpayers $8,651.83 on food and alcohol in the four-month period of March to June 2023. He charged the city credit card 84 times at restaurants during those months and at least once he had a drinks-only outing charged to the card. In addition there were frequently multiple alcohol charges on the card in the same day. Colvin himself filed a 300-page financial report and an affidavit with the local court December 21 in a move to obtain an injunction to pause the dismissal from his position as mayor, along with the ousted councillors.Official administrator Doug Lagore wrote in a report that the meals charged to Colvin’s city credit card “include alcohol purchases, and in “at least one case, the receipt provided shows only beverage purchases.”Though the city does not have an explicit policy on expensing alcohol to taxpayers’ money, Lagore said the boozy charges to the city cards was an “inappropriate use of public funds.”Specifying the multiple alcohol transactions within the same day, Lagore said “this too raises concerns.”“The information provided to me does not identify who attended these lunches. If they are staff members, this may raise concerns about their consumption of alcohol during working hours and any policies the city may have in that respect.”Colvin denied the allegations. He said in his sworn court statement the alleged financial irregularities “equates to virtually nothing,” it was a “mischaracterization of evidence,” and was an example of “procedural fairness.” “I did not abuse my credit card. I have two identical credit cards, one is the city’s, one is mine personally,” he said. “On one occasion, I mixed up the cards and bought auto parts. I immediately fixed the error, notified staff and paid the invoice amount to the city.”To Postmedia, Colvin insisted he used the card for “city business matters” only. “Plus when having business meetings, I can’t let developers or business people pay so there is no perception of giving the mayor, (chief administrative officers) and councillors gifts,” Colvin said.“Many additional meetings were needed due to the significant additional workload and meetings because of the improper inspection and (Municipal Affairs Minister Ric) McIver issues. Which we fully expect to go after the province for all the additional workload, staff time and city expense.”