Ousted BC Conservative candidate files lawsuit against party

Now-former BC Conservative candidate Alexandra Wright has filed a lawsuit against the party, claiming it engaged in defamation, breach of contract, discrimination, and fraudulent statements.Wright was ousted in August, just months after being nominated in Kelowna-Mission. She has since been replaced by local businessman Gavin Dew.According to the Vancouver Sun, the lawsuit is expected to be delivered to the Conservatives on Thursday, giving the Conservatives until October 4 to respond. Wright is seeking more than $800,000 in damages, and the removal of all posts from the party criticizing her performance as a candidate and claiming that she breached its code of conduct. Conservative Party executive director Angelo Isidorou called the suit "frivolous and vexatious.""I sent the party a settlement offer last week but they did not counter my offer," Wright told the Western Standard. "The party does not seem interested in resolving this dispute privately, which is unfortunate." She added that had been speaking with other candidates and donors who "intend to file suit as well," though she did not name names.In a statement, the Conservative Party claimed the decision to let her go was made "after careful consideration of various factors related to campaign performance and conduct." Wright, on the other hand, argued that it had more to do with her ongoing feud with Sandher Fruit Packers and its leader, Bir Singh Sandher, over the company's alleged violations of the Environmental Management Act and employment laws. Just days before her ouster, party members held an event at the Sandher facility."I was advised that due to my situation with Sandher, I was not to attend," Wright told the Western Standard at the time. "I agreed to that, but indicated my grave concerns that the party was associating itself with this fruit packer for several reasons."She claimed many residents of the area were "scared to speak out against Sandher," and that she had been warned that she may "suffer consequences" if she did so.