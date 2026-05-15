Out-of-control wildfire triggers evacuation near Sundre ahead of long weekend

A rapidly spreading wildfire west of Sundre has forced the evacuation of a large section of Crown land as emergency crews battle the out-of-control blaze ahead of the May long weekend.The RCMP announced that a 10-kilometre radius surrounding the intersection of Hwys. 734 and 584 has been evacuated due to the wildfire threat.Police say multiple road blockades have been established to prevent access into the affected area, including at the intersections of Hwys. 734 and 591, Coal Camp Rd. and Hwy. 734, and on Hwy. 584 east of Hwy. 734.Authorities warned that no one is permitted to enter the evacuation zone by any means while firefighters and emergency crews continue their response efforts.Officials are also urging Albertans to avoid travelling to the region and reconsider long weekend plans involving the affected Crown land area.RCMP said further updates will be issued if conditions change. Motorists and residents seeking current road closures and wildfire information are being directed to Alberta 511 and Alberta Wildfire.