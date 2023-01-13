The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has come under fire for giving a platform to Islamic State (IS) bride Shamima Begum with a 10-part podcast, where Begum tells her story.
The BBC defended the podcast because it gives a “full account [of] what really happened” to Begum and said it is a “robust, public interest investigation.”
In the podcast, the BBC said it “challenged” Begum on her story of what happened.
Commentator Piers Morgan called out the BBC for their hypocrisy by banning Michael Vaughan from the network because of an “inappropriate joke” that he denies and giving Begum a platform instead is “ridiculous.”
“So @MichaelVaughan is currently banned from BBC over an inappropriate joke he denies making 14 years ago,” tweeted Morgan.
“But ISIS terror bride Shamima Begum, who said the Manchester bombing of young pop fans was ‘justified’, is given a 10-part BBC podcast to defend herself? Ridiculous.”
So @MichaelVaughan is currently banned from BBC over an inappropriate joke he denies making 14 years ago. But ISIS terror bride Shemima Begum, who said said the Manchester bombing of young pop fans was ‘justified’, is given a 10-part BBC podcast to defend herself? Ridiculous.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 12, 2023
The Henry Jackson Society Fellow Wasiq Wasiq tweeted that grooming gang victims are trying to tell their story, but the BBC lets Begum tell hers.
“While the victims of grooming gangs are still trying to be heard and get justice, Shamima Begum manages to land 10-part podcast on the BBC,” said Wasiq.
“Will the BBC dedicate this much time to them?”
While the victims of grooming gangs are still trying to be heard and get justice, Shamima Begum manages to land 10-part podcast on the BBC. Will the BBC dedicate this much time to them? https://t.co/PMo7LMzoLV— Wasiq Wasiq (@WasiqUK) January 11, 2023
In 2019, Sky News interviewed Begum and asked about her knowledge of IS beheadings and she said she was “OK with it.”
“Yeah, I knew about those things, and I was okay with it. From what I heard, Islamically that is allowed. So I was okay with it,” said Begum.
A YouGov poll in November 2020 showed 70% of respondents did not want her to come back to the UK.
Currently, Begum lives in a refugee camp in northern Syria, operated by the Syrian Democratic Forces.
A Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) agent allegedly helped smuggle Begum into Syria, when she was only 15. Along with two of her friends, Amira Abase, 15, and Kadiza Sultana, 16. Who both died in the Syrian Civil War.
The London Metropolitan Police (LMP) did a massive international search for the three trafficked girls. However, Canada did not tell the LMP about its involvement in their disappearance.
READ MORE Book claims Canada's spy agency smuggled British teens to be Islamic State brides, and UK covered it up
All three teenagers were UK citizens, but former Home Secretary Sajid Javid stripped Begum of her UK citizenship. In February 2021, the UK’s top court upheld Javid’s decision when Begum appealed it.
After the IS failed in attempting to take over Syria, Begum wanted to return to the UK and agreed to face terror charges on her return.
Begum held dual citizenship when Javid stripped her UK citizenship, as Begum is also a Bangladesh citizen. So, Begum was not made “stateless” by having her UK citizenship stripped.
The decision to not allow Begum to come back to the UK enraged the left, including the Labour Party’s Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott, who said Begum was a “desperate groomed teenager” with “plenty of good reasons” to let her “return home.”
Javid told the UK House of Commons it was the right decision to protect UK citizens.
“[It is] morally right, absolutely right, but also legally correct and the right one to protect the British people,” said Javid.
Javid said he knew more details than what was released publicly, helping to inform his decision.
“I won’t go into details of the case, but what I will say is that you certainly haven’t seen what I saw,” said Javid.
“If you did know what I knew, because you are sensible, responsible people, you would have made exactly the same decision … of that, I have no doubt.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.