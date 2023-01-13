Shamima Begum
Image courtesy of Twitter

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has come under fire for giving a platform to Islamic State (IS) bride Shamima Begum with a 10-part podcast, where Begum tells her story.

BBC News Logo

The BBC defended the podcast because it gives a “full account [of] what really happened” to Begum and said it is a “robust, public interest investigation.” 

Sajid Javid

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.