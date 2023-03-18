A high school in Eugene, OR, received extreme backlash from parents of students who were instructed to write a short story about a sexual fantasy.
“Health class students who missed coursework at Churchill High School in Eugene were asked via Canvas, an online learning management system, to complete a 10-point assignment titled ‘Fantasy Story,’” reports Fox News.
The students received instructions on a form sent via Canvas that said, “For those students who were absent, you will write a short story of a paragraph or two. This story is a sexual fantasy that will have NO penetration of any kind or oral sex (no way of passing an STI.)”
The form told students to “choose 3 items, such as candles, massage oil, feathers and flavoured syrup, to use in the story” and “your story should show that you can show and receive loving physical affection without having sex.”
An hour after being posted on Facebook, the assignment garnered comments from hundreds of parents.
“If an adult male asked my daughter to share her sexual fantasies with him, I would be livid and be going to the police. No teacher has any business asking this of a child,” said one.
Another concerned parent, Katherine Rogers, said students in the class felt “mortified, awkward and creeped out.”
"The district reviews these curriculums before they get approved, right? Did they actually read this? If this was reviewed, how did it slip through the cracks? I could see this easily becoming a national scandal," she told Oregon Live.
“Following the backlash, school principal Missy Cole sent out a letter to parents noting that the administration is working with the district office to "review the 2016 adopted secondary health curriculum — OWL: Our Whole Lives — to determine the full context of the assignment," reports Fox.
"At this time, the assignment has been removed from the class syllabus and will not be a part of students’ grades. The OWL curriculum is utilized by many districts across the state and is endorsed by the Oregon Department of Education," said Cole, adding “families are provided their child’s course syllabus at the beginning of each term and can opt their student out of any or all coursework.”
"Additionally, the district has begun the process of reviewing and selecting a new health curriculum to replace the OWL content that will be completed by the end of the school year."
OWL program manager, Melanie Davis, in a statement, told the New York Post the district was following an "unauthorized" and "out-of-context" facilitated group activity currently out of print.
“The assignment drew the attention of at least one school board member, Gordon Lafer, who said the homework on sexual fantasies "should not be part of our curriculum," Fox reported.
A deeper dive into the ‘Health 2 Human Sexuality’ class found the sexual fantasy story assignment was not the only one with that theme.
Another, called ‘With Whom Would You Do it?,’ centred around a virtual spinning wheel labeled with sexual categories.
Students would ‘spin’ the wheel and respond when the wheel stopped.
Parent Justin McCall told KEZ said his daughter was "very, very, very uncomfortable" in class throughout the assignment.
"Especially when [the teacher] put up the generated spinning wheel, and it had anal penetration and oral sex up there,” said Mcall. “Her and her best friend did not participate in that. But they still got graded."
(2) comments
Teachers' unions, school boards, governments bedamned, it's past time that background checks and psych evaluations must to be done on teachers; they must be made mandatory. It is, after all, the PARENTS/GUARDIANS who are in charge of their children/minors and not the teachers, school boards, unions and/or governments! It is also past time when teachers, school boards, unions and governments are reminded of this huge fact of life.
I stopped reading after "Eugene, OR"
Who would have guessed that demented libtards want to sexualize children?
I guess a man, dressed up like a four yearold for children's story time wasn't available so these kids had to produce sexually explicit entertainment for some adults.
I'm starting to think coexisting with leftwing lunatics is not going to be possible.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.