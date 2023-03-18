Fantasy assignment

A high school in Eugene, OR, received extreme backlash from parents of students who were instructed to write a short story about a sexual fantasy.

“Health class students who missed coursework at Churchill High School in Eugene were asked via Canvas, an online learning management system, to complete a 10-point assignment titled ‘Fantasy Story,’” reports Fox News.

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

jph1944
jph1944

What is it about so many teachers that are obsessed with sex in the classroom?

Have universities taught teachers about teaching the basics of education or do teachers come out of universities with some desire to indoctrinate a new social structure?

Leonidas
Leonidas

All part of the communist plot to demoralize and destroy the family, the foundation of any stable society. Such destruction is nearly complete both in America and here in Canada. We were warned, by the likes of Solzhenitsyn and Yuri Bezmenov, but we never listened. Liken it to Moishe the Beadle trying to warn the Jews of Sighet of the dangers posed by the SS in Eli Wiesel's Night.

Two books that should be required reading in our secondary schools are Gulag Archipelago and Night.

Delby
Delby

Teachers' unions, school boards, governments bedamned, it's past time that background checks and psych evaluations must to be done on teachers; they must be made mandatory. It is, after all, the PARENTS/GUARDIANS who are in charge of their children/minors and not the teachers, school boards, unions and/or governments! It is also past time when teachers, school boards, unions and governments are reminded of this huge fact of life.

NorthernTrumper
NorthernTrumper

I stopped reading after "Eugene, OR"

Who would have guessed that demented libtards want to sexualize children?

I guess a man, dressed up like a four yearold for children's story time wasn't available so these kids had to produce sexually explicit entertainment for some adults.

I'm starting to think coexisting with leftwing lunatics is not going to be possible.

