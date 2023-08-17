Outspoken ESPN SportsCenter co-anchor Sage Steele, who denounced the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, says she is leaving the network to be less constrained in her free speech.
"Having successfully settled my case with ESPN/Disney, I have decided to leave so I can exercise my first amendment rights more freely," Steele tweeted in a post on X.
"I am grateful for so many wonderful experiences over the past 16 years and am excited for my next chapter.”
ESPN said in a statement Steele and the network had "mutually agreed to part ways" and thanked her for "many contributions" over the past 16 years there.
Steele’s lawsuit alleged ESPN "sidelined" her after she said in a podcast she opposed the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate and felt "defeated" after getting the jab to stay employed.
"Well, I got my shot today," Steele told former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler on his "Uncut With Jay Cutler" podcast.
"I didn’t want to do it," said the mother of three. "But I work for a company that mandates it, and I have until Sept. 30 to get it done, or I’m out."
In May 2021, ESPN told its 5,500 traveling staff members they had to be fully vaccinated by Aug. 1, 2021 to ensure compliance with vaccination regulations imposed by sporting events and venues.
In July 2021, The Walt Disney Co., which co-owns ESPN, announced it would mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for salaried employees and nonunion hourly workers. Disney faced backlash and a lawsuit for the move, though the company later put that policy on hold.
"I respect everyone’s decision. I really do. But to mandate it is sick," Steele said during the podcast. "It’s one thing with masks, and I don’t have a problem with that. It’s another thing when you force this."
"It’s scary to me in many ways, but I have a job that I love and frankly a job that I need…I’m not surprised that it got to this point, especially with Disney."
Steele, who is now 50 years old, told Cutler in the podcast she checks “biracial” on census forms, unlike former President Barack Obama.
“Congratulations to the President, that’s his thing,” she said. “I think that’s fascinating considering his black dad is nowhere to be found, but his white mom and grandma raised him, but OK. You do you. I’m gonna do me.”
Steele also told Cutler that women who dress provocatively may indeed provoke responses.
“When you dress like that, I’m not saying you deserve the gross comments, but you know what you’re doing when you put that outfit on, too,” Ms. Steele said. “We need to be responsible as women, too. We know what we’re doing when we put certain things on.”
Steele claimed that after the podcast, ESPN removed her from "prime assignments" though the company has denied that it ever suspended her.
“At ESPN, we embrace different points of view—dialogue and discussion makes this place great,” ESPN said in a statement provided to Deadline.com in October of 2021.
“That said, we expect that those different points of view be expressed respectfully, in a manner consistent with our values, and in line with our internal policies. We are having direct conversations with Sage and those conversations will remain private.”
In a statement relayed by ESPN, Steele said, “I know my recent comments caused controversy for the company, and I apologize…We are in the midst of an extremely challenging time that impacts all of us, and it’s more critical than ever that we communicate constructively and thoughtfully.”
At one point ESPN and Disney offered to settle Steele’s claim for $501,000 plus attorney's fees. Their legal filing said the offer should “not be construed as an admission that defendants are liable…or that plaintiff has suffered any damage...”
Steele's attorney, Bryan Freedman, told the New York Post the offer fell short.
“How about apologizing and treating people fairly?" Freedman said. “Disney and ESPN clearly admit their liability by offering to pay Sage Steele more than half a million dollars for taking away her right to free speech."
"The offer misses the point. Disney cannot purchase their employee’s constitutional rights no matter how powerful they think they are.”
