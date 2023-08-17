Sage Steele

Outspoken ESPN SportsCenter co-anchor Sage Steele, who denounced the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, says she is leaving the network to be less constrained in her free speech.

"Having successfully settled my case with ESPN/Disney, I have decided to leave so I can exercise my first amendment rights more freely," Steele tweeted in a post on X.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

guest1226
guest1226

Hope she has a slow working spike protein that takes time with killing her. Her children need her. To love your job more that your children. Or was she just too lazy to do the research? Our masters were depending on our ignorance. I keep thinking it was for sure an IQ test.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

So, instead of leaving 3 years ago, and not getting the clotshot, sue got the clotshot first and then left? Probably a little richer kind you, but still has the clotshot in her veins.

