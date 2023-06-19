Vehicles highway
Courtesy of epSos.de/Wikimedia Commons

According to the department of Transport, a gap in federal regulations resulted in millions of unsafe vehicles on Canadian roads. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, they have identified up to 6.6 million vehicles categorized as “unsafe” being operated by unsuspecting owners.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(8) comments

Mal-In-Cal
Mal-In-Cal

Why not try showing a freeway picture from Canada where we drive on the right?

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

No mention of the FACT that till up to about 10 or 12 Years ago . . . Toyota & Honda had "Secret" Recalls. Sometimes they sent a letter to the Purchaser to inform them of the problem, but nothing ever reached the Media. If you bought the car used you were out of luck. Dealers even checked for problems if you came in for service without ever telling you. Then the faulty Air Bags, Steering shaft separation & runaway exceleration started to kill folks. Now they are forced to advertise to the public like the Domestics have done forever.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Too bad we cant recall the Liberals.... they are not safe.

Report Add Reply
WCanada
WCanada

👍🏼

Report Add Reply
Maloneisright
Maloneisright

Get ready for the next left wing extremist move, declare all of these vehicles dangerous, not allowed to be on the road to force people to buy electric garbage which bursts into fire.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

We must be 'safe' at all costs. Any costs.

Report Add Reply
kmb
kmb

We have an outstanding recall for one of our vehicles...they want to update the sticker that advises of the load limit! 🤣

Report Add Reply
Freedom fan
Freedom fan

we have one that the chrome trim on the window switch may cut you.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.