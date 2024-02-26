OUTtv host ousted for support of Alberta govt's gender transitions, 'coming out as UCP supporter more challenging than coming out as gay'

A gay talk show host was kicked off his show for supporting Alberta legislation to stop gender transitions for minors, saying it was as a greater challenge to come out as a UCP supporter than as a homosexual.On February 7, David Oulton, then-host of Face to Face With David on OUTtv was told his show would be cancelled because of his stance. Oulton shared the news on Twitter ("X").“Interesting Since I (a gay) voiced my support for@ABDanielleSmith the only threats of violence or homophobic rhetoric directed my way has been from within the (sexual minority) community. One even threatened my dog,” wrote Oulton..The policy change was announced by Premier Danielle Smith on January 31. Legislation coming this fall will ban mastectomies, breast constructions, vaginoplasties and phalloplasties for children under 17 years of age. Puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones are also restricted to those aged 16 and older, but only with parental consent. Biological males will be banned from competing in women’s sports.A few days prior, on January 25, Oulton posted pictures of himself with Premier Smith and UCP Minister of Arts, Culture and Status of Women Tanya Fir."I was pleased to accept @tanyafir’s invitation to sit in a round table discussion about how the #ucp government can address concerns of the (sexual minority) community. It’s reassuring to see we have a government that is willing to listen."As reported by the Counter Signal, Oulton said that after he voiced support for Smith’s new policies, he started to get some “very nasty commentary from within the (sexual minority) community, and a lot of them made reference to the network.”Oulton said people threatened to cancel their subscriptions with OUTtv unless he was fired. He said he tried to get OUTtv to understand his reasoning for his views, but the network insisted on dropping his show.The ousted Oulton said, ”Coming out as a UCP supporter has been more challenging than coming out as gay."“I’ve said it’s like the rainbow mafia coming after me,” he said, adding “trans activists and drag queens post online, calling me derogatory slurs.”Fir told the Counter Signal, "This is yet another example of how the (sexual minority) community is not uniform in their thoughts and beliefs, rather there’s variety in their political and social beliefs,” Fir said.Fir added that “everyone should be free to share their opinions without fear of being canceled or their employment terminated.”Face to Face With David is still available on Corus-owned Canadian stations such as The Oprah Winfrey Network, Slice and Lifetime and streams on Tubi and Apple TV. Oulton interviews celebrities and politicians and also discusses business and entertainment.