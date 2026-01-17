Over 100,000 rally in Richmond Hill against IRGC, back Iran’s exiled monarchy

TIRONTO - More than 100,000 demonstrators gathered at the intersection of Yonge Street and Highway 16 in Richmond Hill on Saturday, for a large-scale rally opposing Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and calling for political change in Tehran, according to estimates circulated by organizers and participants.The demonstration, led largely by members of Canada’s Iranian diaspora, featured a march through snow-covered streets as protesters waved pre-1979 imperial Iranian flags and carried banners promoting national unity. .Placards and slogans also urged international pressure on Iran’s leadership, including signs reading “Make Iran Great Again” and chants appealing to U.S. President Donald Trump to support efforts to oust the current regime.One protester interviewed at the demonstration said recent statements by Trump had raised expectations among participants. “Feeling optimistic,” the protester said, referring to Trump’s recent remarks alongside Reza Pahlavi. “We are optimistic that he’s going to follow through on what he said.”.Asked about Canada’s role, the same protester called for stronger action from Ottawa. “It is their professional duty and it’s their moral responsibility to be the voice of the brave Iranian people who have sacrificed their life,” the protester said. The speaker urged Canada and its European allies to formally list the IRGC as a terrorist organization, expel Iranian diplomats, and freeze assets linked to Iranian officials and their families.Another protester, who identified himself as Mo, said the rally was a response to recent violence in Iran and what he described as the regime’s influence abroad. “For the past two weeks, they slaughtered over 12,000 unarmed, peaceful protesters,” Mo said, alleging that the Iranian government has diverted public funds to militant groups including Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis.He described Tehran as “the root cause of all evil and trouble in the Middle East,” reflecting views held by some demonstrators at the rally..Asked whether he believed Trump and the modern conservative movement were aiding Iranian opposition efforts, Mo said that while countries act in their own interests, those interests currently overlap. “As a coincidence, the interests of the United States and Israel are aligned,” he said.Western Standard video footage showed a tightly packed crowd stretching several blocks, with marchers moving in unison amid visible snowfall. Organizers described the turnout as one of the largest Iranian solidarity demonstrations held in the Greater Toronto Area.The rally followed weeks of unrest in Iran, where anti-government protests have intensified since December 2025. Iranian authorities have acknowledged significant casualties during a nationwide crackdown, while Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has blamed foreign actors, including U.S. political figures, for inciting unrest..Participants in Richmond Hill said the demonstration was intended to amplify dissent inside Iran and highlight the role of exile communities in pressing for regime change. Several speakers referenced reports of Iranian-Canadian casualties during the crackdown, underscoring concerns within Canada’s Iranian community.York Regional Police maintained a visible presence during the march, but no major incidents were reported. The demonstration concluded peacefully, with organizers vowing to continue public advocacy until what they described as meaningful political change occurs in Iran.