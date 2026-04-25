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Over 110,000 sign petition demanding byelections for floor-crossing MPs

Floor crosser Marilyn Gladu
Floor crosser Marilyn GladuCourtesy CBC
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Cdnpoli
Cheryl Gallant
Lianne Rood
Jamie Schmale
Floor Crossing
Vincent Ho

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