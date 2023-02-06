In Saskatoon, parents were out again protesting against a ‘naked man’ in the little girls changing room.
This week, the protest was held outside the Shaw Centre, where an naked man has been spotted walking around in the little girls changing room.
About 100 protesters showed up opposing the naked man and the counter-protest group of "trans women are women" supporters had about 50 protesters.
Buffalo Party candidate Mark “The Grizzly Patriot” Friesen said it was a “decent crowd today. About 100 on our side and 50 on their side, the counter-protesters.”
“There was even a sign there saying that Western Standard was fascist,” said Friesen.
This is the second week of protests in a row. Last week, the protesters were at Saskatoon City Hall, with about 25 protesters braving the -33C cold weather.
The Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist (TERF) group Standing for Women (SFW) has sent a letter to all Canadian politicians who could be involved in changing the new “gender” policy.
SFW spokesperson Alicia Yashcheshen suggested that Saskatoon follow the Queensland Australia transgender policy, which requires a transgender person to have bottom surgery before going to the women’s changing rooms.
“In Queensland, if trans women want to use women’s space or change their legal sex, they have to have had bottom surgery,” Yashcheshen told the Western Standard.
“In Saskatchewan, self ID allows anyone to claim their gender, which when this legislative change was made, there was no consideration of how it would impact women and girls, and our spaces.”
Ward 3 Councillor David Kirton is the only Saskatoon city government person responding to the parents concerns.
However, Kirton’s email response to one of the concerned parents was that “our society is changing” to allow “a person to choose a change room based on their gender identity regardless of physical appearance.”
READ MORE Saskatoon councillor breaks city’s silence on the 'naked man' in the little girls changing room
Premier Scott Moe’s government responded to the Western Standard’s inquiry with "the government of Saskatchewan is aware of the concerns raised by parents. As the concerns involve operations of a municipal recreation facility, this would be most appropriately addressed by the municipality responsible.”
The protests started after Saskatoon parents discussed the ‘naked man’ in a Facebook group because they objected to a ‘naked man’ walking around their young daughters while changing for their swimming lessons.
“A male that identifies as female was in the female change room and walking around completely naked. No towel, no underwear,” said a parent in a Facebook group.
“I have spoken with a supervisor and was told anyone can use any change room based on what gender they identify with,” said a parent in a Facebook group.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
