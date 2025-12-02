News

Over 16,000 people in Canada received medically assisted suicide in 2024

MAID
MAIDPhoto Credit: Grok AI
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Maid
Health Canada
medically assisted suicide
MAID Canada
MAID cases
16,000 people in Canada received MAID in 2024
2024 MAID stats
Medically assisted suicide Canada
MAID 2024
Health Canada stats
MAID deaths increase
Maid deaths increase 2024

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news