Over 50% of commercial vehicles inspected in Lower Mainland deemed not road-worthy

A year-long commercial vehicle crackdown across Burnaby and the Lower Mainland saw more than half of inspected trucks taken off the road, according to new enforcement data released by Burnaby RCMP.Burnaby RCMP Traffic Services worked with a dozen partner agencies throughout 2025, conducting 2,901 inspections across the region. Roughly 1,600 vehicles — 56% — were ordered out of service after failing to meet safety requirements.Partner agencies included multiple RCMP detachments, municipal police commercial vehicle units, bylaw departments, BC Highway Patrol, Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement, Metro Vancouver Transit Police and the Passenger Transportation Branch..Cst. Kevin Connolly, the detachment’s designated commercial vehicle inspector, said the results point to an ongoing safety problem.“These numbers continue to be very concerning and represent a real risk for everyone on the roads,” Connolly said, adding that while many operators meet their obligations, officers continue to encounter poorly maintained vehicles, including repeat offenders.Across 74 joint enforcement operations, officers issued 3,661 violation tickets.Burnaby RCMP also ran its own enforcement efforts within city limits. Out of 1,399 inspections, 800 trucks — 57% — were removed from service.Connolly said the findings highlight the need for continued enforcement and education, noting that police and partner agencies remain committed to identifying hazards, encouraging compliance and improving road safety.