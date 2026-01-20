News

Over 50% of commercial vehicles inspected in Lower Mainland deemed not road-worthy

Over 1,600 were placed out of service in 2025.
Bylaw officers in Surrey
Bylaw officers in SurreyCourtesy: RCMP
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Rcmp
Trucks
Lower Mainland
Inspection
Commercial Vehicles

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news