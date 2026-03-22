Over 53,000 Canadians demand byelections after MPs cross floor

More than 53,000 Canadians have signed a petition calling on Parliament to force MPs who switch parties mid-term to face a byelection, following the March 10 defection of Lori Idlout from the New Democrats to the Liberal caucus.Blacklock's Reporter says Petition E-7025, sponsored by Conservative MP Lianne Rood, argues that unrestricted floor-crossing “can erode voter trust amid rising political corruption and scandals.” Commons records show 53,044 Canadians signed the petition, making it one of the largest in the 45th Parliament after a March 12 petition on natural health products, which drew 157,057 signatures.The petition criticizes MPs for placing “opportunism over principle,” insisting voters deserve immediate accountability when an MP switches parties, potentially altering Parliament’s balance without consent. Idlout’s move follows three Conservative MPs — Matt Jeneroux, Michael Ma, and Chris d’Entremont — who crossed the floor to vote with the Liberals.Liberal victories in at least two of three upcoming byelections would give Prime Minister Mark Carney a working majority. Voting is scheduled April 13 in Scarborough Southwest and University-Rosedale, Ont., and Terrebonne, Que. .“We take nothing for granted,” Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon told reporters. Asked if the Liberals expect to hold power until 2029, he replied, “Today we are a government and I approach each day as the House Leader of a minority government.”Idlout was met with jeers from New Democrat MPs during her first Commons remarks as a Liberal, stating she was “proud to join a team that will take the larger picture of meeting the current political environment.”NDP leader Don Davies condemned floor-crossing as “a brazen and stunning betrayal of the voters.” He previously introduced Bill C-254, which would have deemed any floor-crosser to have vacated their seat, ensuring an immediate byelection. “Elections are an essential opportunity for voters to express their democratic preferences,” Davies said. “The only people who have the right to determine which party represents them in the House of Commons are the voters themselves.” Bill C-254 lapsed in the last Parliament.