OVERTIME WIN: Vancouver Goldeneyes take inaugural game in front of sold-out home crowd

The Pacific Coliseum was packed to the rafters Friday night as the Vancouver Goldeneyes took on the Seattle Torrent in their inaugural game.The hometown team gave a sold-out crowd quite the show, coming back not once, not twice, but three times before eventually winning it in overtime..The crowd went wild as the Goldeneyes took to the ice for the first time, led by goaltenders Emerance Maschmeyer and Kristen Campbell, setting the tone for the rest of the evening..Seattle was first to get on the board, but Vancouver tied it just minutes later as Sarah Nurse scored the first goal in Goldeneyes' franchise history.The home team came from behind twice more, answering the Torrent's third goal with just over 120 seconds remaining in the final frame..Three periods proved not to be enough, and the two teams headed to overtime..Just over two-and-a-half minutes into the extra frame, Abby Boreen buried the puck to win the game..Following the game, the Western Standard caught up with a few fans to find out what the evening meant to them."This is my Eras Tour," a fan named Val declared, comparing the atmosphere at the game to that of a Taylor Swift concert.Eric, a longtime hockey player and fan, said he was quite impressed, describing the style of play as "fast-paced, action-packed, and surprisingly gritty.""Every shift was a battle," he added.His sentiments were shared by many, who pointed to the physical nature of the game. Following the game, Torrent coach Steve O'Rourke told reporters he wanted to make that his team's brand."In a word, surreal," another Goldeneyes supporter who wished to remain anonymous said. "To see women's sports celebrated on this level is amazing. The vibes are high!"When asked by the Western Standard what it meant for her to see young girls in the stands with "future PWHL player signs," Goldeneyes forward Gabby Rosenthal said it was "super special," noting that she herself has a younger siblings who look up to her.