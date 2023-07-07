National Citizens Inquiry Saskatoon

National Citizens Inquiry, during its Saskatoon hearing.

 Screenshot of NCI Saskatoon

Seven weeks after the final day of hearings, the National Citizens’ Inquiry is thanking its supporters for freedom from its debts.

“THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU!” wrote NCI Director and Treasurer David Ross to its email list.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

xxxHighwoodxxx
xxxHighwoodxxx

Thank you NCI. Looking forward to the report. Unfortunately Trudum will ignore it and impose harsher mandates for whatever is next that him and his Master Heir Schwab of the 4th Reich(WEF)

peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

Thanks to everyone involved with this important project. Isn't it a shame that, with all the layers of tax payer funded govt regulation and bureacracy, the only way people will get a balanced assessment of events is after a private collection is taken up?

CN
CN

Thank you to everyone involved in the NCI. It showed me there are still lots of good people in this world.

