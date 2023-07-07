Seven weeks after the final day of hearings, the National Citizens’ Inquiry is thanking its supporters for freedom from its debts.
“THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU!” wrote NCI Director and Treasurer David Ross to its email list.
“Somehow, these words seem inadequate, but they remain the appropriate way to convey appreciation, which I want you to know is deep and from our hearts.”
Ross said he expressed his “deepest appreciation and gratitude” for help in the “historic endeavour” on behalf of everyone involved. The inquiry was looking into all aspects of the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada.
“The hundreds of NCI volunteers who have worked so diligently and professionally to make the NCI a part of the history of our nation are extremely encouraged by the generosity of thousands of you who have given generously to cover the costs of the National Citizens Inquiry."
"I am delighted and humbled to inform you that, thanks to your generosity and desire to make a difference in Canada, and to ensure that the truth, and honest science regarding the past few years, gets permanently recorded, we have now received sufficient funds to pay all the expenses incurred in holding our eight hearings across the country from mid-March to mid-May."
"In fact, nearly all our bills have now been paid and only a few remain to be received and paid.”
The NCI held hearings in Truro, Nova Scotia, Toronto, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Red Deer, Vancouver, Quebec City and Ottawa. It has also hosted livestream roundtable discussions in the time since its final day of hearings May 19. The latest was July 6 entitled, "The Failure of Law to Protect Civil Liberties During COVID.”
Ross said commissioners are now busy putting the final report together.
“Of course, hitting the ball out of the park is a big thing, but we also need to ensure we round all the bases correctly, and so we look forward with great anticipation to the release of the Inquiry report."
"Our commissioners continue to work diligently on it, and then there will be translation, and then distribution. To do that as well as possible will no doubt require more funds, but we will update you further on that as we refine our plans in this area.”
The director said the inquiry was paid for by “concerned Canadians” not “large corporate funding.”
The next obstacle to overcome was public ignorance over what the NCI revealed. A petition on the website shows 73,076 Canadians and counting support the NCI, which had the testimony of 325 Canadians, including 94 experts.
“The big challenge going forward will be to get the most important aspects of the NCI communicated to every household in our land, and to those in authority over us. If we are to see better responses in the future, then collectively we simply must all understand and learn from the past,” he wrote.
“So, again, THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU! for your wonderful support in this historic endeavour. Your frequent messages of encouragement that accompanied your giving were powerful motivators for us to do this the best that we possibly could.”
(3) comments
Thank you NCI. Looking forward to the report. Unfortunately Trudum will ignore it and impose harsher mandates for whatever is next that him and his Master Heir Schwab of the 4th Reich(WEF)
Thanks to everyone involved with this important project. Isn't it a shame that, with all the layers of tax payer funded govt regulation and bureacracy, the only way people will get a balanced assessment of events is after a private collection is taken up?
Thank you to everyone involved in the NCI. It showed me there are still lots of good people in this world.
